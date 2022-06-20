iHeartRadio
Quebec reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, more than 4,200 health-care workers off job

image.jpg

Quebec's Ministry of Health reported on Monday that two more people have died due to COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total number of deaths to 15,538.

The ministry is no longer releasing hospitalization or intensive care unit data on Mondays, but said 4,287 health-care workers are currently absent from work for COVID-19-related reasons. 

The province added 532 positive PCR tests on Monday, bringing the total number of positive tests to 1,079,184 since the start of the pandemic. 

Added to that are 314 new positive self-declared rapid antigen tests, bringing that total to 183,813.

On June 18, 7,515 samples were analyzed. 

VACCINATION DATA

Health-care professionals in the province administered 1,892 more doses of vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccinations administered in the province to 20,008,814 since the campaign began. 

Out of province, 640,180 vaccinations were administered to Quebecers.

