Quebec reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, with hospitalizations up by 5

Quebec is reporting 20 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the province sees another slight increase in hospitalizations.

This brings the number of deaths in Quebec to 14,202.

Hospitalizations are at 1,082, or a net increase of five after 79 people were admitted and 74 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The province saw five more people receiving care in the intensive care unit, for a total of 66 on Tuesday.

Quebec also reported 1,023 new cases of COVID-19, though it notes that testing remains limited to certain people and not the general public.

A total of 108,969 rapid tests have been self-reported so far on the government platform, of which 85,236 are positive. For Monday, 487 tests were reported, of which 388 were positive.

The Health Ministry says 10,068 tests were conducted Monday and the positivity rate is 8.3 per cent.

There have been 938,270 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Health-care workers analyzed 11,166 samples on March 13.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Another 3,850 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 18,532,758 doses given out in Quebec. A total of 310,252 doses were given to Quebecers outside of the province for a cumulative total of 18,843,010.

The majority (2,491) of the new doses given out on the previous day were booster shots.

So far, Quebec has administered 7,418,515 first doses, covering 91 per cent of the eligible population, 7,082,819 second doses covering 87 per cent of the population and 4,248,352 third doses covering 52 per cent of the population.