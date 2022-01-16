Quebec reports 21 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations increase by 105

After reporting nearly 100 new COVID-19 deaths 24 hours ago, the province reported a much lower number on Sunday with 21 deaths due to the disease added.

Since the pandemic began, Quebec says 12,310 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations for novel coronavirus treatment increased by 105 with 419 patients checking in for treatment and 314 being discharged. There are now 3,300 people in hospital with infections and 282 of those are in intensive care ward, an increase of seven from 24 hours ago.

Of the new patients, 289 were double-vaccinated when they checked in, 122 were unvaccinated, seven received one dose of vaccine and one person was under five years old.

Quebec says 6,514,565 people are double-vaccinated, 1,078,521 are unvaccinated, 554,497 have received one dose of vaccine, and 402,534 people are under five years old and ineligible to get a shot.

Of 39,806 samples analyzed, 5,946 were found to be positive for the novel coronavirus, making the infection rate 13.1 per cent.

The Ministry of Health is monitoring 1,590 active COVID-19 outbreaks.