Quebec reports 23 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

Quebec reported a rise in hospitalizations on Tuesday with 23 more people receiving care than the prior update.

The Ministry of Health reported that 105 patients checked into hospital, and 82 were discharged, bringing the overall hospitalization total to 1,634.

Of the new patients, the ministry says 63 were triple-vaccinated, 18 double-vaccinated and 17 were unvaccinated. Four people's vaccination status was unknown, two received one dose, and one child was under five years old and ineligible to receive a vaccination. The ministry does not report any patients who have received a fourth dose of vaccine and were hospitalized.

Of the new patients, 54 people are in intensive care units, an increase of three from 24 hours ago.

Fourteen more people have also died due to the novel coronavirus, bringing that total to 15,298.

#COVID19 - En date du 16 mai, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBl3LG1 pic.twitter.com/0gIXvfqNPM

NEW CASES

Out of 9,166 new PCR tests for COVID-19, 625 returned positive for a positivity rate of 6.4 per cent.

There have now been 1,058,691 positive PCR tests recorded in Quebec.

In addition, 154 more positive rapid tests were self-declared, bringing that total to 171,091.

The health ministry is monitoring 580 active COVID-19 outbreaks and 11,482 active cases.

On May 15, 10,231 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health-care professionals in the province administered 10,192 more doses of the vaccine, including 8,889 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 19,783,398 doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec, and 331,591 were administered to Quebecers out of province.