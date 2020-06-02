Quebec reports 239 new COVID-19 cases, fewest since March 21, and 52 new deaths

There are now 4,713 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 51,593.

That’s up 52 from the 4,661 deaths reported Monday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 239 from the 51,354 announced a day earlier.

The 239 new cases are the fewest recorded since March 21, when 38 new cases were confirmed.

There are 1,175 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Tuesday, down 10 from the 1,185 reported Monday. Of those in a hospital, 161 are in intensive care, down two from the 163 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Tuesday is 16,803 up 206 from the 16,597 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed 9,458 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, down 3,522 from the 12,980 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).