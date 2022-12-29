iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec reports 26 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop


image.jpg

Quebec's Ministry of Health reported on Thursday that 26 more people have died due to COVID-19 in the province. 

One of these deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, 23 were between two and seven days and two deaths were reported more than a week ago. 

Since the pandemic began, 17,670 people have died due to the disease in the province.

Hospitalizations dropped for the second day with 60 fewer patients receiving care for the virus. There are now 2,059 hospitalizations, including 57 people in intensive care units, an increase of two since Dec. 22.

The number of health-care workers absent for COVID-19-related reasons jumped by 244 to 3,036.

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

Out of 7,796 PCR tests that were analyzed, 1,108 came back positive for the novel coronavirus. 

Since the pandemic started, Quebec has logged 1,282,260 positive PCR tests.

In addition, 96 more positive self-declared rapid tests were added to the overall total, which is now 269,280.

The ministry is monitoring 392 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Health-care professionals administered 6,383 more doses of vaccine, for a total of 22,749,814.

#COVID19 - En date du 28 décembre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B
En raison d'un problème technique, certaines données sur les hospitalisations ne sont pas disponibles. pic.twitter.com/UbkWXXr0rj

— Santé Québec (@sante_qc) December 29, 2022
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*