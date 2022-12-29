Quebec reports 26 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop

Quebec's Ministry of Health reported on Thursday that 26 more people have died due to COVID-19 in the province.

One of these deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, 23 were between two and seven days and two deaths were reported more than a week ago.

Since the pandemic began, 17,670 people have died due to the disease in the province.

Hospitalizations dropped for the second day with 60 fewer patients receiving care for the virus. There are now 2,059 hospitalizations, including 57 people in intensive care units, an increase of two since Dec. 22.

The number of health-care workers absent for COVID-19-related reasons jumped by 244 to 3,036.

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

Out of 7,796 PCR tests that were analyzed, 1,108 came back positive for the novel coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started, Quebec has logged 1,282,260 positive PCR tests.

In addition, 96 more positive self-declared rapid tests were added to the overall total, which is now 269,280.

The ministry is monitoring 392 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Health-care professionals administered 6,383 more doses of vaccine, for a total of 22,749,814.

