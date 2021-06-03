Quebec reports 267 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Quebec has 267 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 371,082 since the start of the pandemic.

This is the fourth day in a row the province has recorded less than 300 new cases.

Quebec health officials also confirmed six more deaths, a total of 11,144.

WATCH LIVE NOW: Quebec shortens wait time for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

One death occurred in the last 24 hours, while four were between May 27 and June 1. One additional death was at an unknown date.

Hospitalizations are down by 23, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 317.

Of those, 68 people are in intensive care; down by nine.

To date, 356,582 people have recovered from the illness.

As of June 1, a total of 29,054 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 88,625 more vaccinations; 85,230 doses in the last 24 hours and 3,395 doses before June 2, for a total of 5,808,464, or 62.7 per cent of the population.

Outside Quebec, 8,513 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 5,816,977 doses received by Quebecers.

The province has received 6,427,659 vaccine doses so far, with 90,500 doses of Moderna still expected this week.