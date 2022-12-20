Quebec reports 28 new deaths in its latest COVID-19 report

Quebec reports 28 new deaths related to COVID-19 in its latest update on Tuesday, while hospitalizations are up.

Of the new deaths announced Tuesday, four occurred in the last 24 hours. Nine people died between two and seven days ago, and 15 died more than seven days ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 17,570 Quebecers have died in connection with the disease.

In terms of hospitalizations, authorities reported an increase of 31 from the previous day. There are now 2,099 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 699 of whom are hospitalized due to the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care has not changed, with a total of 57 people, including 35 who are being treated specifically for COVID-19.

The number of health professionals who are missing from work due to the virus has fallen below 4,000, to 3,599.

The number of new cases remained high, with 1,262 new infections and a positivity rate of 12.1 per cent. In addition, at least 131 cases were detected by rapid tests on Monday.

The number of cases is probably underestimated, since the screening centres are reserved for priority clients.

On Monday, 9,802 Quebecers received a dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.

Listen on CJAD 800: Quebec's emergency rooms bracing for a busy holiday season

#COVID19 - En date du 19 décembre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B pic.twitter.com/o8mCipnJx8

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 20, 2022