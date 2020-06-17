Quebec reports 29 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalization and ICU numbers continue to drop

That’s up 29 from the 5,269 deaths reported Tuesday; of the newly reported deaths, nine occurred over the past 24 hours and 20 took place prior to June 9.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 117 from the 54,146 announced a day earlier. That is the 10th day in a row that newly reported cases remained below 200.

There are 690 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Wednesday, down 28 from the 718 reported Tuesday. Of those in a hospital, 72 are in intensive care, down five from the 77 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Wednesday is 22,549, up 199 from the 22,350 recoveries reported a day earlier.

See the map: Tracking COVID-19 cases across Quebec

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 6,812 COVID-19 tests on Monday, up 1,612 from the 5,200 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).