Quebec reports 29 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop by 40

Quebec reported a big jump in COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday when 29 were added to the total. Hospitalizations, meanwhile, dropped by 40.

The total number of people who have died due to the novel coronavirus in the province is now 16,252.

The health ministry says that 263 more people checked into hospitals in the province and 303 were discharged, making the total number of hospitalizations 1,959. Of those, 665 are receiving care due to COVID-19.

Forty-six people are in intensive care wards (28 due to COVID-19), an increase of four from Monday.

The number of health-care workers absent due to COVID-19 is now 3,877, an increase of 126 from 24 hours ago.

NEW CASES AND VACCINATIONS

Out of 8,314 PCR samples analyzed by health-care professionals, 951 came back positive for a positivity rate of 9.2 per cent.

The total number of positive PCR tests logged in Quebec is now 1,171,605.

In addition, 175 more positive self-declared rapid tests were reported, bringing that total to 234,349.

The health ministry is currently monitoring 419 active outbreaks.

Quebec reports that 20 per cent of the eligible population (1,606,572) has received four doses of vaccine. The province added 16,975 doses on Tuesday for a total of 20,587,339 doses administered.