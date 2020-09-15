Quebec reports 292 new COVID-19 cases, nine more hospitalizations

By Amy Luft, CTV Montreal



MONTREAL — Quebec is now marking its fifth day in a row with more than 200 new COVID-19 infections -- and hospitalizations are on the rise.

There were 292 new cases reported by public health officials on Tuesday, 16 more than the 276 new cases reported on Monday. That brings the total to 65,554 cases in the province since the start of the pandemic.

Quebec is reporting five more deaths from the disease, though officials say only one of those deaths occurred in the last 24 hours. The other four occurred between Sept. 8 and 13, now bringing the total to 5,785 people who have died.

There are nine more hospitalizations as of Tuesday, for a total of 133. Of them, 23 people are in the intensive care ward, an increase of four from Monday.

As of Tuesday, 57,628 people are confirmed recovered from the disease, which is an increase of 200 from the number reported on Monday.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 21,500 COVID-19 tests on Sept. 13, which is 861 more than it completed a day earlier (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).