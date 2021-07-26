Quebec reports 298 more COVID-19 cases since Friday, 75 in past 24 hours

Of the new cases, 75 were from the past 24 hours.

Of the total positive infections, 364,774 people are reported to have recovered from the disease, an increase of 235 since Friday.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is reporting 62 more active COVID-19 cases since Friday for a total of 814.

Quebec added one new death due to COVID-19 since Friday.

The total number of people who have died due to the disease since the pandemic began is now 11,240.

The number of patients receiving care in Quebec hospitals for COVID-19 was the same (67) as it was on Friday. Those in intensive care wards, however, decreased by one dropping that number to 20.

On July 24, a total of 10,487 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 55,188 more doses of vaccine, including 54,106 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began in the province, 10,692,548 doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec, and 35,650 Quebecers received a jab outside of the province.

As of July 25, Quebec reported that 83 per cent of the eligible population (6,205,348 people) has received their first dose of vaccine, and 60 per cent (4,511,848 people) has received both vaccine jabs.