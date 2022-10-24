iHeartRadio
Quebec reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths


Quebec's health ministry said Monday there were three new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths to 16,957.

The latest data on hospitalizations was not available since the ministry no longer collects hospital data over the weekends.

Last Friday, the number of people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital reached 2,049. There were also 49 people in the ICU.

In its update on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Social Services said there were 3,322 health-care workers absent due to the coronavirus, which is down by 205 missing workers seven days ago.

#COVID19 - En date du 23 octobre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B pic.twitter.com/qgn5jVs0Mb

— Santé Québec (@sante_qc) October 24, 2022

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

The latest update also said 600 cases were detected through PCR testing, which is reserved for priority clientele. An additional 139 rapid antigen test results were logged with the province's online portal, including 127 positive tests.

The positivity rate on Monday was 8.2 per cent.

Health-care workers administered 10,754 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of shots given to Quebecers to 21,715,901. 

