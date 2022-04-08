Quebec reports 30 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations increase by 55

Quebec reported a sharp rise in its COVID-19 data on Friday, as the sixth wave continues in the province.

The Ministry of Health says 230 more people checked into a hospital for treatment and 175 were discharged, for a net increase of 55 hospitalizations.

There are now 1,637 people in Quebec hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, including 62 people in intensive care units, a decrease of two from 24 hours ago.

Thirty more people have died due to the novel coronavirus, bringing that total to 14,512.

NEW CASES

Out of 22,220 PCR tests analyzed by health-care professionals, 3,572 came back positive for a rate of 16.7 per cent.

The province has reported 992,649 positive PCR tests since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, 1,199 more positive self-declared rapid tests were recorded, bringing that total to 129,781.

There are 818 COVID-19 outbreaks and 31,121 active cases in the province, the highest since Feb. 12.

On April 6, 23,326 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health-care professionals administered 36,564 more doses of vaccine, including 35,199 in the past 24 hours.

Since the campaign began, 18,818,996 doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec and 315,920 have been given to Quebecers out of province.