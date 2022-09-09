Quebec reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations down by 44

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec continued to drop on Friday, with the province's health ministry reporting 44 fewer patients receiving care for the virus in hospital.

In total, there are 1,594 patients in hospital with the novel coronavirus, including 568 that were admitted for the virus specifically. Of that total, 30 people are in intensive care units, including 19 due to COVID-19. That is a drop of one patient from Thursday's update.

There are currently 3,641 health-care workers absent from work due to COVID-19.

The province reports that 30 more deaths were added to the overall total since the start of the pandemic, which is now 16,471.

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

Out of 11,369 PCR tests that were analyzed, 875 came back positive.

Since the pandemic began, Quebec has logged 1,184,448 positive PCR tests.

In addition, 124 more positive self-declared rapid tests were added, bringing that total to 239,264.

The ministry is monitoring 304 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

On Sept. 7, 12,127 samples were analyzed.

Health-care professionals in the province administered 16,447 more doses of vaccine for a total of 20,861,789 doses administered.