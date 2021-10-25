Quebec reports 324 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths, slight uptick in hospitalizations

Quebec is reporting 324 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and five new deaths.

The numbers announced Monday are down from Friday's, but hospitalizations grew slightly, with a net increase of nine people in hospital for the virus and four more in intensive care.

The current totals are 259 hospitalized and 69 in intensive care.

Based on numbers from the last 28 days, the province says unvaccinated people are now 20.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The province's total tally of active cases has dropped swiftly over the last couple of weeks and now stands at just 4,067.

That number dipped below 5,000 on Oct. 12 for the first time since August and then hovered around that benchmark before dropping by almost 20 per cent.

VACCINATIONS SLOWLY CONTINUING

Quebec's vaccination coverage is slowly but surely creeping upwards, with 90.5 per cent of the eligible population now immunized against COVID-19 with at last one shot. Of the eligible population, 87.6 per cent have both shots.

In total, 79.2 per cent of Quebecers are now vaccinated, with that number including children under 12 who aren't yet eligible.

In the last 24 hours, 4,178 shots were given.

HALF OF CURRENT OUTBREAKS ARE AT SCHOOLS

There are currently 504 active outbreaks across the province, with nearly half of them at schools.

Overall, 48.4 per cent of those outbreaks are at schools, with the next-biggest share, 25.4 per cent, at work environments.

There are currently 88 prison inmates in Quebec with COVID-19 infections, split between two institutions: the Riviere-des-Prairies jail, with 55 active infections, and that in Sherbrooke, with 33 active infections.