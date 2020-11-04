Quebec reports 33 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,029 new cases

Quebec health authorities reported 1,029 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 109,918.

The province also announced 33 more deaths from the disease, bringing the total to 6,350. Of these 33 deaths, eight occurred in the last 24 hours, 16 occurred between Oct. 28 and Nov. 2, seven occurred before Oct. 28 and two occurred at an unknown date.

Another 13 people were hospitalized, for a total of 539. The number of people in intensive care has decreased by four, and now stands at 81.



There are currently 9,466 active cases in the province.



The province has recorded 785 new recoveries, bringing the total to 94,101 since the start of the pandemic.

Montreal reported 205 new cases, the largest increase in the province (total 43,289), followed by Montérégie, with 134 (total 15,986), Lanaudiere, with 120 (total 7,831) and Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec, with 97 (4,758).

In terms of age group, people between 20-29 years old have the highest rates of infection, making up 16 per cent of total cases, followed by those aged 40-49 (14.7 per cent), 30-39 (13.6 per cent), and 50-59 (13.4 per cent).

Mortality rates remain highest among people above 70 years old.

Quebec has the highest rate of infection out of any province, according to national data, with nearly double the rate of infection per 100,000 people than Alberta, in second place. Data may be skewed by different methods of screening and reporting positive cases in each province.