Quebec reports 34 more COVID-19 deaths, 871 new cases

Quebec health authorities reported 871 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 108,889.

The province also announced 34 more deaths from the disease, including five from the past 24 hours, 25 from between Oct. 27 and Nov. 1, and four from before Oct. 27, for a total of 6,317.

Montreal reported the most new cases with 209 (total 43,084), followed by Monteregie, with 151 (total 15,986), Lanaudiere, with 99 (total 7,711) and Quebec City, with 69 (8,989).

Hospitalizations also increased by 27 from Monday to Tuesday and there are now 526 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 across Quebec hospitals. Of those in hospital, 85 are in the intensive care ward, which is an increase of four from the number reported on Monday.

As of Tuesday, 93,316 people are confirmed recovered from COVID-19 in Quebec, which is 920 more than 24 hours earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 15,512 COVID-19 tests on Nov. 1 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).



