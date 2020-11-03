Quebec reports 34 more COVID-19 deaths, 871 new cases

By Katelyn Thomas, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL — Quebec health authorities reported 871 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 108,889.

The province also announced 34 more deaths from the disease, including five from the past 24 hours, 25 from between Oct. 27 and Nov. 1, and four from before Oct. 27, for a total of 6,317.

Hospitalizations also increased by 27 from Monday to Tuesday and there are now 526 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 across Quebec hospitals. Of those in hospital, 85 are in the intensive care ward, which is an increase of four from the number reported on Monday.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 15,512 COVID-19 tests on Nov. 1 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

There are 9,255 known active cases in the province.

Tuesday's update says 920 more people have recovered, for a total since the start of the pandemic of 93,316 recoveries.

Health Minister Christian Dubé has tweeted that the rolling 7 day average of cases in Quebec is 978.