Quebec reports 34 new COVID-19 deaths, fewest since April 12

BY CTV

MONTREAL -- There are now 3,596 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Monday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 43,627.

That’s up 34 from the 3,562 deaths reported Sunday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 707 from the 42,920 announced a day earlier.

The 34 additional deaths is the lowest daily increase recorded by Quebec since April 12, when 32 deaths were reported.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault also announced Monday that Montreal-area businesses with a direct street entrance will reopen as planned on May 25; daycares in the region will reopen June 1 as currently planned, Legault added.

Health Minister Danielle McCann announced Monday that surgeries in Quebec hospitals, most of which had been paused as the health system confronted the COVID-19 pandemic, would now gradually resume throughout the province.

There are 1,771 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, up only five from the 1,766 reported Sunday. Of those in a hospital, 179 are in intensive care, down four from the 183 reported 24 hours earlier.

There are 2,683 people waiting for COVID-19 test results in Quebec as of Monday, down 617 from the 3,300 reported Sunday.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday was 12,045, up 291 from the 11,754 recoveries reported a day earlier.

With 22,028 confirmed cases, Montreal remains the region of the province hardest hit by COVID-19.