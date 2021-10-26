Quebec reports 340 new COVID-19 cases with hospitalizations stable

Quebec is reporting 340 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and four new deaths.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 is now 11,481 since the start of the pandemic.

Among the new cases reported, 193 were from unvaccinated people, which accounted for 56 per cent of new infections. Eight were from people who got one dose of the vaccine more than two weeks ago, and 139 cases (40 per cent) were from people who got their second dose more than seven days ago.

Hospitalizations remained stable, with 16 people admitted to hospital and 16 people discharged in the last 24 hours. Of the 16 admissions, 10 were uvaccinated patients and six people had their second dose more than seven days ago.

There are now 66 people in intensive care, a decrease of three from the previous day.

Quebec's public health institute (INSPQ) is reporting 3,852 active cases across the province and the positivity rate is 1.5 per cent.

Health-care workers analyzed 20,962 samples on Oct. 24.

75 PER CENT OF QUEBECERS FULLY VACCINATED

Health-care workers administered another 8,900 vaccine doses in the past day, for a total of 13,184,753 doses given out in Quebec. Outside of Quebec, residents received 214,357 doses, for a cumulative total of 13,399,110 doses.

As of Tuesday, 79 per cent of the entire Quebec population has received one dose of the vaccine, while 75 per cent of Quebecers are fully vaccinated.

Among the population eligible to receive a vaccine (12 years and up), 90 per cent has received one dose and 86 per cent has received two doses.

