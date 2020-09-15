LIST: Quebec reports 453 COVID-19 cases across 247 schools

There are now 247 Quebec schools that have reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 since the start of the school year, according to the latest government data.

The figures published Wednesday by the education ministry concern pre-school, elementary and high schools, both in the public and private sectors and showed an increase of 10 schools since its last report on Tuesday afternoon.

The number of diagnosed infections among students and staff now stands at 453.

The vast majority of cases are in the public sector with 381 of the total cases, while there are 72 cases in the private sector.

There have been 173 class closures since the start of the school year, the ministry reported, counting 143 in public schools and 30 in private schools.



This story will be updated regularly.



List of Quebec schools with COVID-19 cases