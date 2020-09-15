iHeartRadio
Quebec reports 377 COVID-19 cases across 223 schools

A teacher wearing protective equipment greets her students in the school yard at the Philippe-Labarre Elementary School in Montreal, on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

By Amy Luft, CTV Montreal

QUEBEC CITY — There are now 223 schools that have reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 since the start of the school year, according to government data updated on Tuesday afternoon.

The figures unveiled by the education ministry concern pre-school, elementary and high schools, both in the public and private sectors showed an increase of 51 cases since its most recent report on Friday.

The number of reported cases among students and staff stands at 377 diagnosed infections.

The vast majority of cases is in the public sector with 327 of the total cases.

When a case is identified, the school is expected to immediately send parents a letter informing them of the contamination and whether their child should stay at home. Class closings occurred 154 times in about three weeks, the ministry reported.

This list had been temporarily withdrawn by the government, which said it needed to adjust its data collection system after errors had crept in.

Here's the list:

List of Quebec schools with... by amyluft

