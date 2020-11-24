Quebec reports 45 more deaths linked to COVID-19 as daily cases remain above 1,000

Quebec health authorities reported 1,124 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 134,330. Of them, 10,819 are active.

The province's current seven-day average stands at about 1,182 new COVID-19 cases per day.

Quebec also reported 45 more deaths related to the disease, including nine from the past 24 hours, 34 from between Nov. 17 and 22 and two from before Nov. 17, for a total of 6,887.

Montreal reported the highest number of new cases of all Quebec regions, with 284 (total 49,029), followed by Quebec City, with 153 (total 10,952), Monteregie, with 145 (total 19,067), Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, with 104 (total 4,366) and Lanaudiere, with 103 (total 10,596).

Hospitalizations in the province increased by 21 from Monday to Tuesday and there are now 655 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of them, 96 are in the intensive care ward, which is two less than a day before.

The province reported that 1,257 more people have recovered from the disease as of Tuesday, for a total of 116,624.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 20,400 COVID-19 samples on Nov. 22 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).