Quebec reports 45 more deaths linked to COVID-19 as daily cases remain above 1,000

By Katelyn Thomas, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL — Quebec health authorities reported 1,124 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 134,330. Of them, 10,819 are active.

The province also reported 45 more deaths related to the disease, including nine from the past 24 hours, 34 from between Nov. 17 and 22 and two from before Nov. 17, for a total of 6,887.

Hospitalizations in the province increased by 21 from Monday to Tuesday and there are now 655 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of them, 96 are in the intensive care ward, which is two less than a day before.

The province reported that 1,257 more people have recovered from the disease as of Tuesday, for a total of 116,624.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 20,400 COVID-19 samples on Nov. 22 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).