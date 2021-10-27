Quebec reports 478 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths

Quebec is reporting 478 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and four new deaths as hospitalizations remained fairly stable from the day before.

There are now 11,485 deaths due to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The majority of the newly reported cases were from people who weren't fully vaccinated. Of the 478 cases, 358 (74 per cent) weren't fully vaccinated, while 120 cases were from people who got their second dose more than seven days ago.

On Wednesday, the province reported 18 people were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours and 20 people were discharged, for an overall decrease of two hospitalizations. There are now 257 people in hospital with the coronavirus and the number of people in intensive care at 66.

Among the 18 new hospitalizations, 11 (61 per cent) weren't fully vaccinated and seven got their second jab more than seven days ago.

Quebec's public health institute (INSPQ) is reporting 3,870 active cases across the province, a decrease of 18 from Tuesday. The positivity rate in Quebec is 1.3 per cent.

Health-care workers analyzed 32,012 samples on Oct. 25.

VACCINATION COVERAGE

An additional 10,586 vaccine doses were administered in Quebecers' arms in the past day, bringing the total number of inoculations to 13,195,339, while another 215,052 shots were given to Quebec residents out of province.

As of Wednesday, 79 per cent of the entire Quebec population has received one dose of the vaccine and 75 per cent has received two jabs.

Among the population eligible to receive a vaccine (12 years and up), 90 per cent has received one dose and 86 per cent is fully vaccinated.