Quebec reports 497 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Quebec has 497 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 426,457 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials also confirmed two more deaths, a total of 11,496.

On Oct. 30, a total of 20,808 samples were analyzed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations are up by eight, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 244, that is 19 admissions and 11 discharges.

Of those, 67 people are in intensive care; up by five -- eight new patients and three that were released.

Of the new cases, 311 people are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated with one dose received less than 14 days ago; five are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 181 are people who received two doses of a vaccine more than seven days ago.

Of the new hospitalizations, nine are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who received one dose less than two weeks ago; none are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 10 are people who received two doses more than one week ago.

Health officials note the risk of infection for people who are not vaccinated is 5.7 times that of someone who received two doses and the risk of hospitalization is 19.4 times someone who is fully vaccinated.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 3,481 more vaccinations in the province; 3,241 doses in the last 24 hours and 240 doses before Oct. 31 for a total of 13,249,444 doses.

Outside Quebec, 218,285 doses were given for a cumulative total of 13,467,729 or 79.4 per cent of the population.

As of Oct. 31, a total of 6,791,659 Quebecers, or 90 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 6,507,238 people, or 87 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received two.

VARIANT TRACKER

According to the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ), the number of variant SRAS-CoV-2 is now 77,508.

On Nov. 1, there were no new reported variant cases.

The numbers currently stand at 45,665 Alpha (B.1.1.7), 466 Beta (B.1.351), 609 Gamma (P.1) and 5,173 confirmed and 25,599 suspected Delta (B.1.167.2).