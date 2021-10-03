Quebec reports 499 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Quebec is reporting 499 more people have caught COVID-19 since Saturday's update. One more person has also been reported dead due to the disease.

Public health is monitoring 621 active outbreaks within the territory.

Overall ICU cases increased by five to 88 with nine more people receiving that kind of care on Sunday.

About a dozen hospital beds in general care freed up, however. Total hospitalizations now stand at 292, down nine from the day prior.

Sunday's update was based on the results of 27,128 COVID-19 tests. Quebec's positivity rate is now 2.1 per cent.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Most of the new infections were reported among people who received their first dose less than two weeks prior, or never got a shot at all.

That group accounted for 346 of Sunday's 499 cases.

Unvaccinated people are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized after catching COVID-19, according to public health.

Quebec did not provide an update on how many vaccine doses it administered since Saturday "due to a technical problem." Public health says the issue will be resolved by Monday.

