iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths

image.jpg

Quebec reported five new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 15,671 since the start of the pandemic.

The number of hospitalizations, according to the latest Ministry of Health data released before the weekend, was 1,549, including 41 patients in intensive care.

The Department of Health also reports 1,071 new positive PCR tests for COVID-19, for a total of 1,103,894 since the start of the pandemic. The number of cases reported is not representative of the situation since PCR test screening centres are restricted to priority clienteles.

As for vaccination, nearly 92 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 60 per cent have received a third dose, according to the VaccinTrackerQc website.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 10, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*