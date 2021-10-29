Quebec reports 511 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down

Quebec reported Friday 511 more people have contracted COVID-19 as overall hospitalizations lowered slightly.

In total, there were 250 people in hospital on Friday morning, four fewer than on Thursday.

Of those in care, 68 are in the ICU, one more than the day before.

One more person has been reported dead due to the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 424,802 people have caught the virus. Of those, 409,269 have recovered, and 11,491 have died.

Public health is monitoring 476 active outbreaks and 4,042 active cases within the province.

Friday's data are a result of 28,353 analyzed tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.5 per cent.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health-care workers administered 8,225 vaccine doses since Thursday's update, for a total of 13,440,215 shots in Quebecers' arms.

Of the eligible population (aged 12 and up), 86 per cent of Quebecers are fully vaccinated, and 90 per cent have received at least one dose.

Most of Friday's cases were discovered among people who had received their first dose less than two weeks prior to getting sick, or never got a shot at all.

That group accounted for 327 of the 511 newly-reported cases, and 12 of the 20 people admitted to hospital.

According to public health data, unvaccinated people are 19.8 times more likely to be hospitalized after catching COVID-19.