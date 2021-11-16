Quebec reports 517 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Quebec has 517 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 435,366 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials also confirmed two more deaths, a total of 11,548.

On Nov. 14, a total of 20,527 samples were analyzed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations are down by two, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 200, that is 16 admissions and 18 discharges.

Of those, 47 people are in intensive care; up by five -- seven new patients and two who were released.

Of the new cases, 326 people are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated with one dose received less than 14 days ago; 12 are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 179 are people who received two doses of a vaccine more than seven days ago.

Of the new hospitalizations, 10 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who received one dose less than two weeks ago; none are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and six are people who received two doses more than one week ago.

Health officials note the risk of infection for people who are not vaccinated is 4.4 times that of someone who received two doses and the risk of hospitalization is 16.1 times someone who is fully vaccinated.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 10,520 more vaccinations in the province; 9,345 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,175 doses before Nov. 15 for a total of 13,417,482 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 226,280 doses were given for a cumulative total of 13,643,762, or 79.6 per cent of the population.

As of Nov. 15, a total of 6,825,360 Quebecers, or 91 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 6,561,923 people, or 87 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received two.

VARIANT TRACKER

According to the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ), the number of variant SRAS-CoV-2 is now 77,508.

On Nov. 16, there were no new reported variant cases.