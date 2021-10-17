Quebec reports 532 new COVID-19 cases, 360 are people not fully vaccinated

Quebec reported on Sunday that 532 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 360 who were not fully vaccinated.

Of the new cases, Quebec's Health Ministry says 341 were unvaccinated, 19 received one dose of vaccine, and 172 were double vaxxed more than seven days prior.

The province recorded four new deaths due to the disease, and there are 512 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

The ministry said 17 people checked into Quebec hospitals for COVID-19 treatment and 23 were discharged, bringing the hospitalization total to 303. Of those, 76 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of two.

Of the new patients, seven were unvaccinated, two received one dose more than two weeks ago, and eight were double-vaxxed more than seven days ago.