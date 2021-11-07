Quebec reports 545 new COVID-19 cases, 352 of those not fully vaccinated

Quebec reported Sunday that 545 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 352 of those not fully vaccinated.

The health ministry said 333 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus were unvaccinated, while 19 received one dose of vaccine more than two weeks ago, and 193 were double-vaxxed more than seven days prior.

The province also recorded three more deaths due to the disease, and there are 437 active outbreaks in the province.

Eleven people checked into hospitals in the province for COVID-19 treatment and 13 were discharged, dropping the hospitalizations in Quebec to 227. Of those, 50 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of one.

Of the new patients, nine were unvaccinated and two were double-vaxxed at least more than seven days ago.

Of those eligible to receive a vaccine dose in the province, 91 per cent of the population (6,806,589 people) received one dose of vaccine, while 87 per cent (6,531,297 people) is double-vaxxed.

