Quebec reports 545 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths; hospitalizations continue to drop

Quebec is reporting 545 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and six deaths due to the virus as hospitalizations dropped in the last 24 hours.

The total number of deaths from the coronavirus is now 11,528 since the start of the pandemic.

The majority of the new cases are people who aren't vaccinated, according to provincial data; that is, 339 (62 per cent) of the 545 cases.

An additional 206 (37 per cent) are people who got their second jab more than a week ago.

Overall hospitalizations dropped by six in the past day after 14 people were admitted and 20 were discharged. This brings the total number of hospitalizations down to 219.

Seven people admitted to hospital were not vaccinated, while seven had their second dose more than seven days ago.

The number of people in the ICU dropped to 45, a decrease of three from the day before.

Quebec's public health institute (INSPQ) is reporting 5,219 active cases across the province, a decrease of 34 cases from Monday.

The positivity rate in Quebec is 2.3 per cent as of Tuesday.

Health care workers analyzed 22,048 samples on Nov. 7.

VACCINATION PROGRESS

On the vaccination front, health care workers administered 10,284 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of immunizations in Quebec to 13,339,503.

An additional 222,499 doses were given to Quebecers out of province, bringing the total number of doses administered to 13,562,002.

Vaccine coverage among the eligible population (12 and older) is now 91 per cent for one dose and 87 per cent for two.

In the total population of Quebec, 79 per cent of people have had their first dose, while 75 per cent are fully vaccinated.