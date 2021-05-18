Quebec reports 549 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Quebec has 549 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 364,396 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials also confirmed nine more deaths, a total of 11,050 after it was ruled one death was not related to COVID-19.

Four deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while five were between May 11 and May 16.

Hospitalizations are down by 17, bringing the total number of people in Quebec hospitals to 484.

Of those, 118 people are in intensive care; up by two.

To date, 346,639 people have recovered from the illness.

As of May 16, a total of 22,915 samples have been analyzed.



Quebec Premier Francois Legault is set to announce the province's reopening plan Tuesday at 5 p.m. alongside Health Minister Christian Dube and public health director Horacio Arruda.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 72,548 more vaccinations; 70,122 doses in the last 24 hours and 2, 426 doses before May 17, for a total of 4,469,055, or 49.7 per cent of the population.

The province has received 4,993,429 vaccine doses so far, with 1,299,340 more expected to arrive this week.

Of the 917,280 Pfizer doses delivered, 415,350 doses were sent to the regions Monday and an additional 43,290 doses are expected Tuesday.

Quebec will also receive 233,960 doses of Moderna and 148,100 doses of AstraZeneca.