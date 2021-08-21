Quebec reports 563 new cases of COVID-19 in its territory

MONTREAL -- Like other Canadian provinces, the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of slowing down in Quebec.

According to data from the Ministry of Health released on Saturday, Quebec is reporting 563 new cases of COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of cases now stands at 384,381.

The average for the last seven days is 431.

Santé-Québec reports that 67% of new cases are linked to individuals who have not been vaccinated, or who received a first dose less than 14 days ago. The percentage of new cases linked to those who received a second dose more than seven days ago is 16%.

Authorities are not reporting any new deaths. The death toll remains at 11,279.

Santé-Québec has not released data on hospitalizations. As of Friday, there were 87 hospitalizations. Of those, 30 were being treated in intensive care.

Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote on his Twitter account that authorities were continuing to "monitor very closely new hospitalizations in all age categories."

This data is based on 18,339 tests. The rate of positivity has increased from 2.6% to 2.9%.

As for vaccinations, 46,206 doses, including 37,949 second doses, have been administered in the province since the previous report, for a total of over 12 million doses. According to Santé-Québec, three out of four Quebecers aged 12 and over have been adequately vaccinated.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 21, 2021.