Quebec reports 57 spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, over 3,500 more cases reported

Quebec's Ministry of Health said on Monday that 57 more people are in hospitals in the province for COVID-19 treatment than there were on Friday.

The ministry said 158 people checked in for treatment and 101 were discharged, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 1,407.

Of those, 69 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of three.

NEW CASES, DEATHS

There were also 2,331 more positive PCR tests reported, and 1,230 positive rapid tests were declared.

Since the pandemic began the province has recroded 978,924 positive PCR tests.

Added to that are 119,473 positive self-declared rapid tests.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is monitoring 26,102 acive COVID-19 cases.

On April 2, 15,157 samples were analyzed.

In addition, seven deaths due to the novel coronavirus were added, bringing that total to 14,411.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 8,708 more doses of vaccine, including 8,408 in the past 24 hours.

To date, 18,716,775 doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec, and 314,569 were given to Quebecers out of province. 

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.

