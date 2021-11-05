iHeartRadio
Quebec reports 571 new COVID-19 cases, with hospitalizations stable

People walk down St.Catherine street Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec reported 571 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and one new death, as active cases.

Despite higher numbers in the last week, and a rise in active cases, hospitalizations continue to be stable or to go down slightly.

That remained the case Friday: there was a net decrease of one regular hospitalizaton for the virus, and a net decrease of six ICU patients.

Overall, there are 240 people hospitalized in Quebec with the virus, and 57 in intensive care.

The risk of landing in hospital is 18 times higher for the unvaccinated, provincial statistics show. In the last 28 days, 258 unvaccinated people were hospitalized, and 172 vaccinated people.

When you take into account how many more Quebecers are vaccinated -- 87 per cent of the eligible population has both doses -- the unvaccinated are vastly overrepresented in hospitals.

The last 24 hours saw a little bump in vaccinations, with 16,115 new shots delivered.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

