Quebec reports 591 new COVID-19 cases, 470 active outbreaks

Quebec reported Saturday that 591 more people have caught COVID-19 since Friday morning as public health monitors 470 active outbreaks within the province.

Public health also reported two more people have died due to the virus.

Overall hospitalizations lowered to 244, with six fewer people in care.

Of those, 67 are in the ICU, a decrease of one.

Saturday's update is based on 28,146 analyzed COVID-19 tests, for a positivity rate of 1.9 per cent.

The average daily increase in cases is now 450.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health-care workers gave out 8,120 vaccine shots since Friday's update.

Of those, 5,236 were administered as second doses, and 2,764 were first shots.

Of the eligible population (aged 12 and up), 87 per cent of Quebecers are fully vaccinated, and 90 per cent have received at least one dose.

Most of Saturday's cases were discovered among those who got their first dose less than two weeks prior to getting sick, or never got their first shot.

That group accounted for 360 of the 591 newly-reported cases, and eight of the 15 new hospitalizations.

According to public health data, unvaccincated people are 19.8 times more likely to be hospitalized after getting sick with COVID-19.

#COVID19 - En date du 29 octobre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/pwoUoaBgaF pic.twitter.com/eFjS9RYZxa