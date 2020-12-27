Quebec reports 6,783 COVID-19 cases since Christmas Eve, 110 more deaths

In its first update since Christmas Eve, Quebec reported Sunday that 6,783 more people tested positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 24 including 2,291 positive tests in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 192,655 positive novel coronavirus tests since the start of the pandemic.

Quebec added that 164,163 people have now recovered from the disease.

Quebec did not provide daily updates on Dec. 25 or Dec. 26. The province will also not provide updates Jan. 1 or Jan. 2.

The government also added 110 deaths due to COVID-19 including 12 since Saturday.

The total number of people who have died due to the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic is now 8,023.

Hospitalizations increased by 33 since Dec. 24, and there are now 1,085 people receiving treatment in the province's hospitals. Of those, 149 people are in the intensive care ward, an increase of three.

Since Christmas Eve, 6,145 doses of vaccine were administered including 3,126 that health-care professionals administered Saturday. The total number of people who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is now 17,316.

Health-care professionals analyzed 21,250 Dec. 25.

The provincial government did not provide a detailed regional breakdown Sunday. Those will restart Monday.