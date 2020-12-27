iHeartRadio
Quebec reports 6,783 new COVID-19 cases, 110 additional deaths since December 24

COVID-19 4 (CTV News)

Quebec says 6,783 new cases of COVID-19 and 110 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus have been reported since Thursday.

The three-day total comes after the province did not publish data on the number of new infections or deaths on Friday or Saturday.

Health officials say 2,291 of the new infections and 12 of the deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The province has now recorded 192,655 total cases and 8,023 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations went up by 33 since the last figures were published on Thursday, for a total of 1,085.

Of those, 149 people are in intensive care, an increase of three from the previously reported total.

A province-wide lockdown went into effect Friday in Quebec, with businesses deemed non-essential ordered to remain closed until at least Jan. 11.

Officials say 6,145 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Thursday, for a total of 17,316 doses since the vaccinations began on Dec. 14.

