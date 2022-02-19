Quebec reports 6 more deaths attributed to COVID-19, 45 fewer hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped by 45, according to the Quebec health ministry, bringing the total number from 1,834 to 1,789.

120 of said patients are in intensive care, at an increase of one.

Six more deaths have been attributed to the virus and 1,736 new cases have been reported, with a test positivity rate of 9.2 per cent.

VACCINATIONS

Over the last seven days, 152,261 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Quebec, for a daily average of 21,752. To date, 91 per cent of the total population ages five and over have received at least one dose, 86 per cent have received two, and 50 per cent have received all three.

In the past 28 days, 22.1 per cent of hospitalizations and 30 per cent of intensive care admissions can be attributed to non-vaccinated patients.

As of Saturday, 12 to 17-year-olds are now eligible to receive their booster shots.

