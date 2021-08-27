Quebec reports 612 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations increase

Quebec has 612 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 387,230 since the start of the pandemic.

There were no new reported deaths, for a steady total of 11,285.

Hospitalizations are up by seven, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 126.

Of those, 36 people are in intensive care, the same as the day before.

To date, 371,623 people have recovered from the illness.

On Aug. 25, a total of 20,621 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 35,336 more vaccinations in the province; 33,907 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,429 doses before Aug. 26 for a total of 12,227,291 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 74,485 doses were given for a cumulative total of 12,301,776, or 75.8 per cent of the population.

As of Aug. 26, a total of 6,446,814 Quebecers, or 86 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 5,824,869 people, or 78 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received two.