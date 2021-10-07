Quebec reports 624 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Quebec reported Thursday that 624 more people in Quebec have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall total number of infections to 413,903 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, 426 were unvaccinated, 21 received one dose more than two weeks ago, and 177 were double-vaxxed more than seven days ago.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is monitoring 5,121 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of 82 from 24 hours ago.

Five more people have died due to the disease, bringing that total to 11,405.

The health ministry says 28 more people checked into the hospital for COVID-19 treatment and 25 were discharged, bringing the overall number of hospitalizations to 297, an increase of three.

Of those 28 new hospitalized patients, 12 were unvaccinated, two received one dose more than two weeks ago and 14 were double-vaxxed more than a week ago.

There were six more patients in the province's intensive care units, and eight were discharged, dropping that total to 88.

On Oct. 5, 33,936 COVID-19 tests were analyzed. In total, 397,404 Quebecers have recovered from the illness.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

With the Oct. 15 deadline looming for health-care sector employees to be fully vaccinated, 13,153 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province, including 12,737 in the past 24 hours.

In total, health-care professionals have administered 12,977,065 doses of vaccine in the province with 195,265 Quebecers getting their jabs out of province.

Of those eligible to receive a dose, 89 per cent of the population have received one dose, and 85 per cent are double-vaxxed.

VARIANT TRACKER

The INSPQ says there have been 539 new COVID-19 Delta variant cases detected in the province bringing the total number of Delta variants to 25,385 (4,295 confirmed, 21,090 presumed).

There were no other variant cases reported.