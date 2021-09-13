Quebec reports 639 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise by 14

Quebec is reporting 639 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as the province sees a huge spike in cases of the Delta variant.

Most of the new infections are among people who are not fully vaccinated. Figures from the province show 447 cases (69 per cent) are from people who are not vaccinated or who received a first dose less than 14 days ago, while 45 cases are among people who had a first dose more than 14 days ago.

Among the 639 cases, 147 (23 per cent) are among those who received their second dose.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise with 14 more people in hospital from the day before, for a total of 227. One month ago today, there were 80 people in hospital.

The number of people in intensive care remained the same at 75.

Approximately 72 per cent of new hospitalizations are from those who have not had their second dose.

One more person has died due to the coronavirus, according to the province, bringing the total number of deaths to 11,305.

There are now 6,295 active cases in the province, according to Quebec's public health institute (INSPQ).

Health officials analyzed 22,429 samples on Sept. 11.

VACCINATIONS

Another 13,794 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 12,635,280 in Quebec.

Outside of Quebec, a total of 147,545 doses were administered, for a total of 12,782,825 doses given to Quebecers.

According to the province, 6,589,310 first doses have been administered, covering 88 per cent of the eligible population (12 and older).

A total of 6,125,989 second doses have been administered, which means 82 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

VARIANTS

Data published Monday from the INSPQ shows there are 1,231 new cases of the Delta variant identified in Quebec, for a total of 10,271 cases in the province.

The INSPQ noted there is a decrease of 31 cases of the Alpha variant “due to an adjustment of the data” released on Sept. 9. The total of Alpha cases is now 45,616 in Quebec.

There is one new case of the Gamma variant, first identified in Brazil, and no new cases of the Beta variant.