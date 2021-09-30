Quebec reports 655 new COVID-19 cases as ICU numbers remain stable

Quebec has 655 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 410,180 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials also confirmed two more deaths, a total of 11,371.

To date, 392,915 people have recovered from the illness.

On Sept. 28, a total of 33,551 samples were analyzed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations are up by five, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 311, that is 39 admissions and 34 discharges.

Of those, 91 people are in intensive care, the same as the day before with both five people entering and leaving the ICU.

Of the new cases, 434 people are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated with one dose received less than 14 days ago; 35 are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 186 are people who received two doses of a vaccine more than seven days ago.

Of the new hospitalizations, 28 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who received one dose less than two weeks ago; two are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and nine are people who received two doses more than one week ago.

Health officials note the risk of infection for people who are not vaccinated is 8.3 times that of someone who received two doses and the risk of hospitalization is 32.8 times someone who is fully vaccinated.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 15,045 more vaccinations in the province; 14,077 doses in the last 24 hours and 968 doses before Sept. 29 for a total of 12,893,615 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 186,577 doses were given for a cumulative total of 13,080,192, or 78.3 per cent of the population.

As of Sept. 29, a total of 6,682,181 Quebecers, or 89 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 6,300,998 people, or 84 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received two.