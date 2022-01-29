iHeartRadio
-13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec reports 66 more deaths due to COVID-19, hospitalizations down by 116

image.jpg

Quebec reported on Saturday that 66 more people have died due to COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, 13,179 people have died due to the novel coronavirus in the province, the health ministry says.

Hospitalizations in the province dropped by a net total of 116, dropping the total hospitalizations to 2,975.

The number of patients in intensive care units increased by three to 231.

Provincial health-care professionals analyzed 30,423 samples and 3,510 of those were positive for COVID-19. The positivity rate is thus 11.2 per cent. 

That is not the actual number of positive COVID-19 cases, as PCR screening centres are reserved for priority clientele. 

The Ministry of Health is monitoring 1,474 active outbreaks.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error