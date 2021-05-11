Quebec reports 660 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Tuesday saw a second day of very low COVID-19 numbers in Quebec, by recent standards, reporting only 660 new cases.

The province reported nine new deaths, including one from the last 24 hours and eight between May 4 and May 9.

There are currently 540 hospitalized patients, which is a decrease of three from Monday. Of those, 128 are in intensive care, an increase of five.

Monday had 662 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 23, but Tuesday brought the numbers even lower.

Quebec has just 7,817 active cases right now, about 200 less than Monday. An additional 997 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, the most recent testing data available, Quebec processed 22,362 tests and recorded a positivity rate of 2.7 per cent.

VACCINATIONS

The province's vaccinations dipped a little from recent highs, but 63,042 new doses have been administered, including 61,051 in the last 24 hours and 1,991 before May 10.

That brings Quebec to a total of 3,884,493 vaccine doses administered. The province has received 4,532,449 doses in total.

Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning that as the "week of the young" begins, with appointments opening to those in their early 30s, the response has delighted health authorities.

"The week of the young began excessively well, with 50 percent of those aged 30-34 across Quebec making an appointment," just in the first 24 hours, he said.

La semaine des jeunes démarre excessivement bien alors que 50% des 30-34 ans de partout au Qc ont déjà pris leur rdv pour aller se faire vacciner.



C’est à eux que je m’adresse ce matin dans cette lettre...https://t.co/906lKmVlR7

REGIONAL DATA

Montreal reported 189 new infections, followed by Chaudiere-Appalaches at 71, Monteregie at 62, Laval at 61 and Bas-Saint-Laurent at 57.

The rest of the regions all recorded less than 50 new cases each: Quebec City had 48, and the Eastern Townships, which went back into red-zone rules as of Monday, had 43. The Laurentides had 32 and Mauricie-Centre-du-Quebec had 26.

The Outaouais, which was one of the hardest-hit areas just a few weeks ago, recorded 21 new cases.

This is a developing story that will be updated.