Quebec reports 662 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 23; six new deaths

Quebec has 662 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 23, bringing the total number of people infected to 358,796 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials also confirmed six more deaths, a total 10,993.

One death occurred in the last 24 hours, while five were between May 3 and May 8.

Hospitalizations are up by four, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 543.

Of those, 123 people are in intensive care; down by one.

To date, 339,660 people have recovered from the illness.

As of May 8, a total of 24,419 samples have been analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 63,377 more vaccinations; 61,768 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,609 doses before May 9, for a total of 3,781,451, or 42.6 per cent of the population.

The province has received 4,119,439 vaccine doses so far.

The province is expecting 458,640 doses of Pfizer this week.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

There were 189 new cases of COVID-19 in Montreal, for a total of 127,613 since the pandemic began.

Chaudière-Appalaches had 71 new cases, (17,845) and Montérégie had 62 new cases (49,355).