Quebec reports 669 new COVID-19 cases, breaking recent low-count record for second day in a row

For the second time in a row, Quebec reported the lowest daily increase of COVID-19 cases since September, adding 669 new infections.

Recoveries nearly lapped new cases, with 1,108 people reportedly virus-free on Tuesday. In total, 278,187 people have caught COVID-19 in Quebec, and 258,542 have recovered.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 9,399 active cases of COVID-19 in Quebec.

The province also reported 20 new deaths, for a total of 10,246. Three deaths previously included in the total were withdrawn because they were found to be not attributable to COVID-19.

Of the new deaths, six occurred in the last 24 hours, 13 between Feb. 9 and 14, and one happened before Feb. 9.

There are 33 fewer people in hospital than the day before, for a total of 771.

Of those in care, 134 are in intensive care, down two from Monday.

Vaccines have jumped back up from a lull in recent days, with 2,732 people recieving a dose on Monday.

In total, 297,694 doses have been delivered to people, and the province has recieved a total of 310,245 shots.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

The most affected region was Montreal once again, reporting 328 new cases. In total, the city has reported 101,721 infections since March.

After Montreal was Monteregie (96 new, 40,539 total), Laval (55 new, 23,651 total), Lanaudiere (44 new, 19,578 total), and the Laurentians (39 new, 15,551 total).

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.